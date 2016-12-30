Turkey charges journalist with 'terror propaganda': report

An Istanbul court Friday charged a prize-winning journalist with "terror propaganda" over a series of social media postings and articles, state media reported, as fears grow over freedom of expression in Turkey.



Anadolu reported Sik was also accused of making propaganda for the ultra-leftist Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) and the group led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed for the July 15 failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Sik had previously been imprisoned for 375 days during the investigation into the so-called Ergenekon alleged coup plot against the government.



According to the P24 Platform for Independent Journalism, 118 journalists have been arrested during the emergency imposed a few days after the coup bid, 80 of them within the coup probe.

...