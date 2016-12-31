US says ISIS chief alive, still leading

The Pentagon said Friday it believes that ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is indeed alive, despite repeated efforts by the U.S.-led coalition to take out the jihadist group leader.



Baghdadi has kept a low profile, despite having declared himself the leader of a renewed Muslim caliphate, but last month released a defiant audio message urging his supporters to defend the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.



Cook suggested that Baghdadi is isolated because coalition raids have killed many ISIS leaders.

...