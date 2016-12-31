Yazidi woman escapes ISIS in Mosul as Iraqi forces advance

A Yazidi woman held captive by ISIS militants for more than two years managed to escape when Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul and provided information that helped them retake a neighbourhood of the city, Iraqi commanders said.



Iraqi forces are now fighting to retake Mosul, the militants' last major stronghold in Iraq, where many Yazidis were held.



Iraqi forces launched a second phase of the offensive this week, pushing from three directions into eastern districts where the battle has been deadlocked for nearly a month.

...