Syria rebels: cease-fire 'void' if government violations persist

Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar Assad, has urged the United Nations to give its blessing to the fragile ceasefire, the third truce this year seeking to end nearly six years of war in Syria.



Clashes and airstrikes have persisted in some areas since the cease-fire began Friday, though the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition-aligned group, said Saturday the truce was still largely holding.



The Syrian army said on Thursday the militant group formerly known as the Nusra Front was not part of the truce.

