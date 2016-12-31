Egypt court backs government in Red Sea islands dispute

An Egyptian appeals court Saturday upheld an agreement to give control of two islands in the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia, providing a boost for the government in a case that has prompted rare street protests.



The administrative court had said the agreement violated Egypt's constitution, which prohibits giving away any part of Egyptian territory to another country.



Saudi and Egyptian officials say the islands belong to Saudi Arabia and were only under Egyptian control because Riyadh asked Cairo in 1950 to protect them.

