Turning Iraq history to rubble, leaving the mess to looters

The giant winged bulls that once stood sentry at the nearly 3,000-year-old palace at Nimrud have been hacked to pieces.



No one is assigned to guard the sprawling site, much less catalog the fragments of ancient reliefs, chunks of cuneiform texts, pieces of statues and other rubble after ISIS blew up nearly every structure there.



Salih estimated that 60 percent of the site was irrecoverable.



Iraqi archaeologists also made a grisly find: more than 100 skeletons inside a palace well, including some with shackled hands and feet, possibly prisoners dumped in when Nimrud was sacked in 610 BC.



Salih, 40, came to Nimrud a few days after ISIS fighters were driven out in early November.



Half of the 50-odd government archaeologists in Mosul are still trapped there under ISIS rule.



It is still fighting ISIS in Mosul.



Other ancient sites remain under ISIS control, including Nineveh -- another ancient Assyrian capital -- in the heart of Mosul.



During the UNESCO tour, Salih noticed that some of the ancient bricks from the palace rubble had been neatly piled up as if to be hauled away.

