Cyprus urges Turkey to face up to responsibilities

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday urged Turkey to live up to its responsibilities and help to reunify the divided island when crucial peace talks resume next month in Switzerland.



Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are to hold talks in Geneva from January 9 after negotiations broke down last month.



If all goes well they will be joined on January 12 by the guarantor powers of Cyprus -- Britain, Greece and Turkey.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.



The breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is only recognized by Turkey.

