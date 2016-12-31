Israel PM discusses Syria conflict with Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin spoke on the phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Syria and "continued security cooperation", his office said.



The talks came as the 15-member U.N. Security Council unanimously voted to back a Russian-Turkish peace plan for a ceasefire in Syria and the launch of new peace talks for the war-wracked country.



Israel is opposed to the Syrian government and has sought to limit its involvement in the conflict.



But Israel has carried out sporadic sorties against the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside the Syrian regime.

