Egypt’s new law on churches angers Christian critics

Egypt's lawmakers Tuesday passed the country's first law spelling out the rules for building a church, a step Christians have long hoped would free up construction that was often blocked by authorities.



Church building has for decades been one of the most sensitive sectarian issues in Egypt, where 10 percent of the population of 90 million are Christians but where Muslim hard-liners sharply oppose anything they see as undermining what they call the country's "Islamic character".



Faced with refusals, Christians turned to building illegally or setting up churches in other buildings, which in many cases prompted riots and attacks by ultraconservatives.



The law left critics, including some Christian lawmakers, embittered, warning that it will maintain Christian's second-class status.



Under the law passed Tuesday, Christians must apply to the local provincial governor when they want to build a church.



The law stipulates that the size of the church must be "appropriate" to the number of Christians in the area.



One Christian lawmaker, Nadia Henary, said the law is flawed and still allows constraints on churches.

