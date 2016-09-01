Turkey keen to ‘cleanse’ border strip of Daesh

Turkey wants to clear Daesh (ISIS) from a 90-kilometer stretch of territory on the Syrian side of its border, an official said Wednesday, a week after it launched an incursion that has strained ties with the United States.



Operation "Euphrates Shield," in which Turkish troops and tanks entered Syria in support of rebels for the first time, began on Aug. 24 with the swift capture of Jarablus, a town a few kilometers inside Syria that was held by the militant group.



Turkey, fighting a Kurdish insurgency at home, says that while it remains intent on clearing militants from its border region, it also wants to prevent Kurdish militias from seizing territory in their wake.



As well as driving out Daesh, it also wants to prevent Kurdish forces taking territory that will let them join up cantons they control in northeast and northwest Syria.

...