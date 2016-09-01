Israel approves 463 settlement homes

Israel approved Wednesday the construction of 463 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, the watchdog Peace Now said.



The Palestinians see East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967, as the capital of their future state. Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its capital.



The U.S. has long been concerned that Israel's building on occupied Palestinian land is undermining hopes for a Middle East peace deal.



Israel has advanced plans for more than 1,000 housing units in East Jerusalem and 735 units in the West Bank since July 1, the U.N. envoy said.

