German official calls for U.N. sanctions against Syria

Gernot Erler, the German government's point man on Russia, urged the United Nations Thursday to seek sanctions against Syria for two chlorine gas attacks on civilians, despite Moscow's threat to veto such a measure.



The Security Council Tuesday began to discuss whether to impose sanctions on people or entities linked to two chlorine gas attacks on civilians that the United Nations and the global chemical weapons watchdog blamed on the Syrian government.



The Security Council passed a resolution that said in the event of non-compliance, including "the use of chemical weapons by anyone" in Syria, it would impose measures under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which deals with sanctions.

