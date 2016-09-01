US, others agreed "secret" exemptions for Iran after nuclear deal: report

The United States and its negotiating partners agreed "in secret" to allow Iran to evade some restrictions in last year's landmark nuclear agreement in order to meet the deadline for it to start getting relief from economic sanctions, according to a report reviewed by Reuters.



Among the exemptions were two that allowed Iran to exceed the deal's limits on how much low-enriched uranium (LEU) it can keep in its nuclear facilities, the report said.



One senior "knowledgeable" official was cited by the report as saying that if the joint commission had not acted to create these exemptions, some of Iran's nuclear facilities would not have been in compliance with the deal by Jan. 16, the deadline for the beginning of the lifting of sanctions.



A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the joint commission and its role were "not secret". He did not address the report's assertions of exemptions.



The draft report said the joint commission also agreed to allow Iran to keep operating 19 radiation containment chambers larger than the accord set.

...