Israeli soldier wounded in clash at West Bank shrine

Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian protesters at a flashpoint shrine in the occupied West Bank overnight, leaving one soldier shot and wounded, authorities said Thursday.



An army statement said the soldier was part of a detachment of troops and border police which "accompanied Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus".



Israeli media said they reached the shrine inside the northern West Bank city's Balata refugee camp in a convoy of 16 buses accompanied by military vehicles.



Last week, Israeli security forces were called to Joseph's Tomb to rescue about 60 ultra-Orthodox Jews who had been targeted by stones by Palestinians when they made an unauthorized pre-dawn trip.

...