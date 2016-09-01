Israel to obey order to demolish settlement: minister

Israel will carry out a court order to demolish the wildcat Jewish settlement of Amona in the West Bank by the end of the year, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Thursday.



However, a proposed plan to simply move the settlement nearby has raised international concern.



Last month, Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now said that Lieberman's defense ministry was working to transplant Amona residents to confiscated Palestinian land a few meters (yards) from the present site, effectively legalizing the rogue outpost.

...