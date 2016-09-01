Syrian opposition to reveal transition plan next week

Syria's opposition plans to unveil its plans for a political transition to help end the country's five-year war at a meeting of ministers in London next week, a delegate said.



In emailed comments to Reuters, Hind Kabawat, a member of Syria's main opposition group, the High Negotiations Committee, said the delegation would give a detailed vision for Syria.



Syria's war shows little sign of stopping after five and a half years in which up to 400,000 have died and half of Syria's population has been uprooted.

...