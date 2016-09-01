Kurdish politicians in Turkey to protest at militant's isolation

A group of Kurdish politicians and activists in Turkey said Thursday they would start a hunger strike next week to demand the right to visit the jailed the Kurdish PKK militant leader, who has been isolated since a peace process collapsed last year.



A group of 50 people, mostly activists and up to four lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), would refuse food from Monday unless Ocalan was allowed visits, a politician from a Kurdish umbrella organisation told Reuters.



Last week, a suicide truck bombing at a police headquarters in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast killed at least 11 people, two days after Turkey launched an incursion in northern Syria against ISIS and Kurdish militia fighters.

...