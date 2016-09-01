UN slams Syria 'strategy' of forced evacuation of besieged towns

The U.N. Syria envoy Thursday criticized Damascus' "strategy" of forced evacuation from Daraya following a brutal four-year government siege, warning that other besieged towns could follow.



Long held by opposition forces, Daraya near Damascus was ravaged by constant army bombardment, and just one aid convoy reached the town since it came under siege in late 2012 – arriving in June this year.



The Syrian army has said it is in complete control of the town, from where roughly 8,000 civilians were still due to be evacuated.



The U.N. has identified 18 areas in Syria as besieged, mostly by government forces.



More than 290,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 .

