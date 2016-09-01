UN hopes for Aleppo truce, US-Russia talks go on

Talks between senior Russian and American officials aiming for a broad ceasefire in Syria are likely to last into the weekend, as the conflict only intensifies further, the United Nations Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday.



The two negotiations reflect a desperate diplomatic effort to bring some peace amid an escalation of the five-year conflict, both in Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria, as Russian, Turkish, Iranian, Saudi and U.S.-backed forces turn up the heat.



Last week the long-besieged rebel-held town of Daraya surrendered in a deal with Syrian government-backed forces, and de Mistura said there was clearly a Syrian government strategy to achieve similar deals in other besieged towns, which Egeland said were making "urgent pleas" to have their sieges broken.



As he missed his latest, end-August target for restarting peace talks de Mistura said he planned a new political initiative to bring the conflict to the attention of the U.N. General Assembly later this month, without elaborating.

