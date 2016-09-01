Turkey claims gains against ISIS in northern Syria

Turkey said Thursday it had made gains against ISIS on the ninth day of an offensive in neighboring Syria to clear the border area of the extremist militants and a Kurdish militia.



The Turkish army said it had cleared "terrorist elements" out of three villages west of Jarabulus – a border town taken from ISIS militants by Turkish-backed Syrian rebels last week.



After taking Jarabulus without much resistance on the first day of the offensive, Turkey carried out strikes against a Kurdish militia that Ankara regards as a terror group.



While pressing its Syria offensive, Turkey has also been reinforcing its defenses to prevent cross-border attacks.

...