Joggers, cyclists rule Cairo’s streets on weekends

On a Friday morning in Cairo, Ahmed Shazly stopped a few cars to allow some 3,000 joggers to cross a near-deserted road in the normally gridlocked metropolis. Streets that during the week are snarled with exhaust-spewing cars turn almost silent on weekend mornings – Fridays and Saturdays in Egypt – as most shops and businesses are closed.



Now, joggers and cyclists of all backgrounds are using social media to organize group outings across the city.



More than 3 million vehicles are registered in Cairo and its twin province of Giza, according to official figures.



In April, 7,500 people took part in its annual half-marathon of 21 kilometers, according to founder Ibrahim Safwat.



While President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has called on Egyptians to exchange their cars for bikes – even leading a bike tour himself – the dangers of cycling in Cairo are an obstacle to many.

