Dubai opens massive Marvel-branded indoor theme park

As summer temperatures soared outside, the world's largest indoor theme park, featuring popular Marvel and Cartoon Network-branded rides, opened its doors to the public Wednesday in the Middle East's tourist hub of Dubai – the latest in a slew of new attractions here.



The IMG Worlds of Adventure park recorded about 3,000 visitors Wednesday as temperatures rose to 38 C outside.



Dubai ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the more than $1 billion park earlier Wednesday.



The adventure park is one of two major theme parks opening this year in Dubai, part of an effort to attract 20 million tourists annually by 2020, when the emirate is to host the World Expo.



They said the IMG Worlds of Adventure park wins because of shorter lines and more exciting rides.



They beamed after riding the Velociraptor roller coaster, which swoops through the indoor park, then juts out into the Dubai desert before going back inside.

...