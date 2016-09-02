Syrian refugees find new home in U.S.

Nadim Fawzi Jouriyeh participated Sunday in a ceremony in Amman, Jordan, to mark the United States hitting its target of taking in 10,000 Syrian refugees in a year-old resettlement program.



San Diego, the nation's eighth-largest city, has received 626 Syrian refugees since Oct. 1, more than any other in the United States.



Daily bombings frightened the children as the Syrian government retook the city.



The U.S. said its target of resettling 10,000 Syrian refugees in the 2016 fiscal year was reached Monday, more than a month ahead of schedule and the night Jouriyeh reached San Diego.



Close to 5 million Syrians have fled civil war since 2011 . Most struggle to survive in tough conditions in neighboring countries, including Jordan, which hosts close to 660,000 Syrian refugees.



While grocery shopping Wednesday, a Syrian vendor who came to the United States in 2010 introduced himself to Jouriyeh and asked about his journey.

...