Rebels advance on Hama as regime airstrikes kill 25

Syria's government secured a deal to restore its authority over another rebellious Damascus suburb Thursday while Syrian rebels captured new ground in a lightning advance on the central city of Hama and suspected government airstrikes killed 25 civilians in the surrounding province.



Elsewhere in Syria Thursday, at least 25 civilians, including six children, were killed in suspected government airstrikes on Hama province as rebels made new gains there, activists said.



The Hama-based Syrian Press Center, an activist group operated by Ahmed al-Ahmed, said at least 10 people were killed when warplanes struck a crowd of people displaced from Suran, a town north of the city of Hama, which was seized by opposition fighters.



Ahmed said the rebels were only 8 kilometers away from the provincial capital, Hama.



The advances in Hama are significant because if rebels control the city and the highway they can sever government supply lines and deprive Assad of a traditional stronghold.



Ahmed, who spoke from Turkey, said government forces in Hama province may have been weakened as many troops were transferred to the city of Aleppo, where they have gotten bogged down in vicious fighting with advancing rebels.

