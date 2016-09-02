Erdogan rejects claims US-backed Kurds have retreated

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday dismissed claims that a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia had retreated east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria following Turkish strikes against the group.



Turkey had previously warned that it would continue bombarding the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia, which Ankara sees as a terror organisation linked to separatist rebels, unless they moved east.



Ankara's operation against the YPG aims to prevent the militia joining up with a Kurdish-held area to the west of the Euphrates, which Turkey fears would lead to the emergence of an autonomous Kurdish region in Syria and bolster separatists rebels on the Turkish side of the border.

...