Syrians in rebel Damascus suburb start to evacuate in deal

Hundreds of civilians in the Damascus suburb of Mouadamiya began to leave the rebel-held area Friday in what the government described as an amnesty, part of its efforts to force insurgent pockets around big cities to surrender.



The 303 people leaving Friday are civilians who had already been displaced from Daraya, said Mohammed Naim Rajab, a local official in Mouadamiya.



After the surrender of Daraya a week ago, some of its thousands of residents moved to the Harjaleh housing facility, while those who wished to remain in rebel-held areas, along with fighters, were taken by bus to rebel-held northwestern Syria.



Syrian National Reconciliation Minister Ali Haidar was quoted on state television this week as saying such pockets of rebel territory could no longer be permitted to exist.

