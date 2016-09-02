Nine Iraq forces killed in clashes with ISIS north of Baghdad

Fighters from the ISIS group killed nine members of the Iraqi security forces in clashes that broke out in a remote area north of Baghdad, security officials said Friday.



The clashes broke out when ISIS fighters based in the mountain range attacked army and police forces in an area called Mutaibijah, 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of Baghdad.



A lieutenant colonel in the federal police said "Daesh (ISIS) fighters came down the river and down the mountain to attack security checkpoints".



He said that ISIS fighters eventually pulled back and that the security forces were back in control of the area.

