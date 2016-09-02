Photos show South Sudan rebel leader in apparent good health

Hundreds of people were killed in the battles that broke out in the world's youngest nation in July as troops loyal to Machar and President Salva Kiir, his long-time political foe, fought each other using tanks, artillery and helicopters.



After withdrawing from the capital, Machar's whereabouts and condition remained unknown for several weeks until the United Nations said it had picked him up in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo with a leg injury.



Following the peace pact, Machar returned to Juba in April and was re-appointed as vice president before fighting resumed in July and triggered his second removal from the post.

...