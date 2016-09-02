Syrian rebels destroy helicopter in Hama offensive: activists, rebels

Syrians fleeing from the town of Souran, in northern Hama, drive past burning vehicles on Sept. 1, 2016, after fighters from the Jund al-Aqsa Islamist Brigade took control of the town from Syrian government forces. / AFP / Omar haj kadour
Jets bomb Syrian rebels as they wage big attack in Hama province
Rebels advance on Hama as regime airstrikes kill 25
Syrian rebels say Turks defeat conspiracy against Erdogan
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Jets bomb Syrian rebels as they wage big attack in Hama province
Rebels advance on Hama as regime airstrikes kill 25
Syrian rebels say Turks defeat conspiracy against Erdogan
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE