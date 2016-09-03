Turkish Daesh cell ‘wages war’ on all

GAZIANTEP, Turkey: As U.S.-led coalition jets from a Turkish air base began to pound Daesh (ISIS) targets in Syria in the summer of 2015, Ilhami Bali passed on what appeared to be an order from the militant group's leadership in Raqqa: Unleash war on Turkey.



Documents that form part of a judicial investigation into the cell, which Turkish prosecutors say carried out at least two major bombings last year, give a rare insight into the genesis and operations of the wider Daesh network in Turkey.



Daesh has grown increasingly active in Turkey, according to the government which blames it for seven suicide bombings across the country over the past year, though the group has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.



Bali and Durmaz's Turkish cell carried out at least two major bombings, the prosecution documents say: one in July 2015 in the southeastern town of Suruc, where 35 mostly Kurdish activists were killed, and a twin suicide attack in Ankara last October, when more than 100 people died.



The seven suicide bombings blamed on [Daesh] in Turkey since July 2015 have killed more than 250 people.



The PKK is closely linked to Kurdish militia fighters in Syria fighting Daesh.



Prosecutors, who launched the investigation after the Ankara bombing last October, say the cell used safe houses to accommodate fighters – both those smuggled into Turkey from Syria, and others en route to Syria to fight for Daesh.

...