Hundreds leave Moadamieh after deal

More than 300 Syrians were taken by bus out of a rebel-held suburb of the capital, Damascus, in an evacuation Friday under a deal struck with the government that ends a punishing three-year-long siege, allows rebel fighters to leave and restores state control over the area.



A nearby suburb, Daraya, surrendered and came under government control last week.



Aside from the gunmen, the evacuees are all residents of the nearby suburb of Daraya who had been trapped in Moadamieh when the military launched a major offensive on Daraya earlier this year.



Battered by the offensive launched this year, Daraya's residents finally reached a deal with the government, and last week the entire remaining population of the suburb – about 4,000 people out of an original 200,000 – was removed, drawing criticism that it was a forced displacement.



Hassan Ghandour, a former resident of Moadamieh and a lead negotiator on the deal, said most gunmen who are originally from Moadamieh will likely lay down their weapons and stay in the suburb. He said Daraya residents residing in Moadamieh are around 2,500 and will likely leave over the coming days.

