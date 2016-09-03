China, Turkey pledge to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed Saturday to deepen counter-terror cooperation, as the two set aside previous disagreements over China's treatment of a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority.



Hundreds, possibly thousands, of Uighurs keen to escape unrest in China's western Xinjiang region have traveled clandestinely via Southeast Asia to Turkey, where many see themselves as sharing religious and cultural ties.



Turkey angered China by expressing concern about reports of restrictions on Uighurs worshipping and fasting during the holy month of Ramadan last year, and Turkish protesters have marched on China's embassy and consulate in Turkey over Beijing's treatment of Uighurs.



The two countries have also jousted over Thailand's deportation of Uighur migrants back to China.

