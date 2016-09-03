S.Sudan religious chiefs call for protection force

South Sudan's religious leaders called Saturday for the deployment of a protection force in Juba, during a meeting with ambassadors from the U.N. Security Council currently on a trip to the war-scarred country.



The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power insisted as she arrived in Juba that 4,000 additional African peacekeepers were needed.



A fresh wave of violence erupted in South Sudan in July, pitting Kiir's troops against former rebel chief Riek Machar's forces in Juba.



The U.N. mission in South Sudan currently has over 13,000 troops but has faced criticism for failing to protect civilians, including dozens of women and girls who were raped near a U.N. base in Juba after a flareup of violence in the capital in early July.

...