Five Turkish soldiers killed, six injured in southeast clashes: sources

Turkish army tanks and military personal are stationed in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
Fourteen killed in attack, clashes with Kurdish rebels in Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in clash with Kurdish militants: security sources
Five soldiers killed, eight wounded in attack in Turkey's southeast: sources
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Fourteen killed in attack, clashes with Kurdish rebels in Turkey
Turkish soldier killed in clash with Kurdish militants: security sources
Five soldiers killed, eight wounded in attack in Turkey's southeast: sources
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE