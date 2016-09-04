Syria cease-fire deal with Russia close, but Obama says 'not there yet'

President Barack Obama said the United States and Russia were working Sunday to try to finalize a cease-fire in Syria that would allow more deliveries of humanitarian aid in the war-torn country.



Military officials from the United States and Russia, which back opposite sides in Syria's five-year war, have been meeting for weeks to try to work on terms of a deal.



Russia has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad, but the United States has worked with moderate opposition forces fighting Assad.

