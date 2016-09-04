Obama: US to help Turkey ensure coup plotters brought to justice

U.S. President Barack Obama answers a reporter's question after a bilateral meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May alongside the G20 Summit, in Ming Yuan Hall at Westlake Statehouse in Hangzhou, China Sept. 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Obama arrives in China for final visit as president
Obama consulting Turkish, British leaders on ISIS
Obama says security relations with Turkey have not diminished since coup
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Obama arrives in China for final visit as president
Obama consulting Turkish, British leaders on ISIS
Obama says security relations with Turkey have not diminished since coup
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE