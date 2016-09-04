Saudi Arabia strives to prevent repeat of fatal crush at hajj

A year after the worst hajj disaster in a generation, Saudi Arabia is issuing pilgrims with electronic bracelets and using more surveillance cameras to avoid a repeat of a crush that killed hundreds and damaged already strained ties with Iran.



Its prestige was damaged by the 2015 disaster, in which Riyadh said 769 pilgrims were killed – the highest hajj death toll since a crush in 1990 .



Wary that some pilgrims may seek to use hajj for ideological purposes, Saudi Arabia said it would not tolerate any attempt to politicize hajj – remarks widely seen as referring to Iran.



Saudi Arabia is worried that Iranian pilgrims coming from abroad or pro-Iranian pilgrims from other countries could still exploit the gathering to spread anti-Saudi messages.

