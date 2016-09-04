Libya forces facing 'fierce' ISIS resistance in Sirte

Libyan pro-government forces are facing "fierce resistance" from ISIS holdouts in Sirte and it could take several days to gain full control of the city, a spokesman said Sunday.



Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) launched a new attack on Saturday against ISIS in Sirte, the coastal city seized by the extremists last year.



ISIS fighters are now cornered in a last district of the city but Reda Issa, a spokesman for loyalist forces, said it was proving difficult to dislodge them.

...