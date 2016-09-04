German formin urges Russia to reach deal with US on Syria ceasefire

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday urged Russia to finalise a ceasefire agreeement on Syria with the United States and stressed the urgency of delivering humanitarian aid to people under siege in Aleppo.



Chancellor Angela Merkel also discussed the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a nearly two-hour meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, a German government spokesman said.



Steinmeier added his hope that U.S. and Russian officials would make progress on the issue during bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China.

...