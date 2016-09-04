Israel hits Syria army after Golan mortar fire

The Israeli air force hit Syrian government forces after mortar fire from its war-wracked neighbour struck the Israeli-held zone of the Golan Heights on Sunday, the military said.



In the August 22 exchange, the Israeli air force hit what it said was a Syrian army rocket launcher in response to "stray fire from Syrian conflict".



Israel has sought to avoid being drawn into Syria's complex war which is now in its sixth year, but it has attacked Syrian military targets when fire from the conflict spills over.

