To Iranian eyes, Kurdish unrest spells Saudi incitement

A decision by a Kurdish opposition group to take up arms against Iranian authorities has senior officials in Tehran worrying that Saudi Arabia is seeking to undermine its stability in a deepening of their regional rivalry.



Iran's 8 to 10 million Kurdish community is mostly Sunni. In addition to the claims about Saudi funding for Kurdish armed groups, Iranian officials have also accused Riyadh of stirring up trouble among Iran's other Sunni ethnic minorities like the Baluch in the southeast of the country and Arabs in Iran's southwest.



The PKDI denies receiving Saudi support. And for their part, Saudi officials deny meddling in Iranian affairs. Riyadh in turn accuses Iran of stirring up trouble amongst its Shiite minority, a charge Iranian officials have denied.



Last week, Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi announced that 1,500 Iranian youth had been prevented from joining Daesh.

