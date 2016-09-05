Aden oil refinery in war-torn Yemen resumes operations

Aden's oil refinery resumed operations Sunday, more than a year after the armed conflict between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels brought work to a halt, a spokesman said.



The situation improved after loyalists backed by an Arab coalition pushed the rebels out of Aden and four southern provinces late last year, allowing fuel and power generators to be shipped in.



In the north, at least 15 pro-government Yemeni soldiers were killed in Houthi attacks in the province of Al-Hajjah military sources said.



Coalition warplanes carried out 15 airstrikes against the Houthi rebels to stop their advance in the area, military sources said.

