Syrian govt sees siege tactics pay off

Once hubs of the Syrian uprising, the country's rebellious capital suburbs are submitting to government control at a quickening pace, in a sign that the military's grinding siege tactics are paying off. The latest Damascus suburb to fall was Moadamieh, which relented after three years of siege as food supplies dwindled for its estimated 28,000 residents and key infrastructure like hospitals were destroyed.



The neighboring suburb, Daraya, surrendered and came under government control last week.



At least 16 areas around the country – home to more than a half-million people – are under siege, almost all by government forces except for a few locations.



A U.N. humanitarian official warned Thursday that the town of Madaya, northwest of Damascus, and Waer, the last opposition neighborhood in the central city of Homs, could be the next to capitulate under siege, along with Al-Foua and Kufreya, two pro-government towns in the north besieged by rebels.



Most residents fled to nearby Madaya, although some 120 fighters are still besieged in the town center.

