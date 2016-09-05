Syrian forces besiege rebel-held Aleppo



Syrian government forces and their allies again laid siege to rebel-held eastern Aleppo Sunday, while Turkish-backed fighters drove Daesh (ISIS) from all the areas along its border, in two significant but separate developments in the multisided conflict.



The fighting – two potential turning points in the conflict if the gains can be sustained – complicated efforts by the United States and Russia to reach a cease-fire deal for Syria.



The rebels had captured the complex in early August, breaking through a government siege of eastern Aleppo.



In a separate battle further east, rebels backed by Turkey – and made up of Aleppo-based factions – drove Daesh militants from all areas they controlled along the Syrian-Turkish border, according to the rebels, Ankara and the Observatory.



Some 10 days ago, Turkey mounted its first full-scale incursion into Syrian territory since the conflict began in 2011, aimed at Daesh and at U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in the area, which have also been battling the militants.

...