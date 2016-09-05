US, Russia fail to reach Syria deal

Top diplomats from the United States and Russia on Monday failed to reach a deal to ease fighting in Syria, with a senior State Department official saying differences remained.



Once Syria's economic powerhouse, Aleppo has been ravaged by the war that began with protests against President Bashar Assad's government in March 2011 .



The White House has been reluctant to tether Obama to a deal that could well fail.



Earlier truces in Syria have rapidly deteriorated, and Obama warned Sunday that the US was approaching the talks "with some skepticism".

