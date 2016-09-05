Putin says 'some alignment' with US on Syria after Obama talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that there had been some "alignment" with U.S. counterpart Barack Obama over Syria after talks in China, insisting the two sides could reach a deal soon.



Obama earlier called the talks with Putin on Syria, which lasted about 90 minutes, "productive".



Moscow and Washington support different sides in Syria's festering conflict that has left 290,000 dead, with Russia backing President Bashar Assad while the United States supports rebel groups fighting him.

...