South Sudan peace possible without rebel chief: diplomat

The absence of South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar should not delay the implementation of a peace deal, an envoy to the U.N. Security Council said Monday.



Former vice president and rebel leader Machar is undergoing medical treatment in Khartoum after being chased from South Sudan's capital in July by forces loyal to President Salva Kiir.



Machar's appointment as vice president was a key provision of a year-old peace deal that has so far failed to end the fighting in South Sudan which began with a dispute between Kiir and Machar in December 2013 .



In Addis Ababa, U.N. and African diplomats also discussed a proposed 4,000-strong U.N. protection force for South Sudan.

