Court rejects Turkish novelist's plea to be freed from detention

A prominent Turkish novelist Asli Erdogan will remain in jail pending trial for writing articles for a pro-Kurdish newspaper accused of having links with militants, her lawyer told AFP Monday.



Some 20 journalists were arrested along with Asli Erdogan, a month after the failed July 15 coup which led to a purge within state institutions.



Her lawyer Cihat Duman confirmed that a petition objecting to her detention had been rejected by an Istanbul court and she will remain in a women's prison in the city.



Duman said Erdogan was facing charges because she was part of the editorial board of the newspaper, thus responsible for its editorial policy.



She was also facing charges because of four articles she wrote that Duman said were accused of undermining Turkey's fight against terrorism.

