Iran, Saudi spar over running of haj pilgrimage

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei renewed criticism of Saudi Arabia over how it runs the haj after a crush last year killed hundreds of pilgrims, and suggested Muslim countries think about ending Riyadh's control of the annual pilgrimage.



Saudi Arabia accused Iran, its main regional rival, of seeking to politicise this month's event, saying in turn on Monday that Iran was compromising safety with its actions.



Iran denies those charges.



Pilgrims from Iran will be unable to attend haj, which starts on Sept. 11, this year after talks between the two countries on arrangements broke down in May.

