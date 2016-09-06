Libya air academy becomes base in battle against Daesh

Yellow-and-blue fighter jets sit neatly lined up on the tarmac at the air force academy in Libya's Misrata, no longer awaiting students but orders for strikes against Daesh (ISIS). The military college has been transformed into a major base in the battle against the militants since they gained ground in the country in the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising.



Forces loyal to the U.N.-backed government this June fought their way into Sirte and have since pushed back Daesh fighters into one last district of the city.



Since March last year – when the first jet took off from the base on a mission against Daesh – until Sunday, the academy's planes had carried out 1,400 sorties on missions to survey and strike Daesh targets, he says.



Since the battle for Sirte began on May 12, pilots at the base have also been tasked with ferrying out wounded loyalist fighters in helicopters to the Misrata hospital.

...